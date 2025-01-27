Nashik NMC School Students to Embark on Exciting Visit to ISRO Headquarters

Students from municipal schools are set to embark on a unique educational journey, experiencing air travel and visiting the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) headquarters in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Organized by the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), this initiative aims to foster scientific curiosity among students. Thirty students from NMC School, Anandvalli, will participate, accompanied by educational officials and teachers.

As part of NMC's efforts to enhance educational standards through digital transformation, the visit to ISRO is a pivotal step. Students will also tour the launch centre at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, gaining firsthand insights into space missions and India's ambitious Gaganyaan mission.

Special permission for the Sriharikota visit has been secured from the Governor of Andhra Pradesh. The journey, covering both air travel from Ojhar Airport and return by train, is made possible through public contributions. The itinerary includes a comprehensive day at ISRO headquarters, where students will learn about satellite launches, space exploration preparations, and ongoing missions.

"This visit aims to nurture a scientific mindset among students, offering them valuable exposure to space science," said BT Patil, Education Officer of Nashik Municipal Corporation.

The educational excursion is scheduled from February 20 to 22, promising an enriching experience for Nashik's young learners in the realm of space exploration.