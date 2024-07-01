Nashik: NMC Takes Action Against Encroachments on College Road and Mahatma Nagar for Traffic Relief

The Nashik Municipal Corporation has launched an extensive campaign against encroachments in the city, focusing on the College Road and Mahatma Nagar areas. On Monday (1st), several encroachments were demolished, providing much-needed relief to these congested areas. Despite protests from some business owners and residents, the Municipal Corporation team proceeded with the demolitions. This action has alleviated the traffic problems that have plagued the elite College Road area due to illegal structures erected by local businesses.

These encroachments had become a significant nuisance, making daily commutes difficult and prompting numerous complaints to the encroachment department. In response, the Corporation deployed bulldozers to dismantle illegal establishments, including Udpi Center, Skyline Bar, Illegal Bar, Hookah Parlour, Karbhari Non-Veg Darbar, Coffee Street, Domino's Pizza, and My Udpi Spice on College Road. The operation created a tense atmosphere temporarily as the demolitions took place.

The operation was led by a team comprising Additional Commissioner Smita Zagde, Deputy Encroachment Commissioner Nitin Ner, Divisional Officer Sunita Kumawat, and Sameer Rakte. The task force included six JCBs, ten encroachment vehicles, and a manpower force of 100 to 150 Municipal Corporation personnel, supported by a significant police presence to ensure smooth operation.

This decisive action by the Municipal Corporation aims to restore order and ease traffic flow in these critical areas, reflecting its commitment to addressing public complaints and improving urban infrastructure.