Nashik: NMC to Revive 33 Smart Parking Lots to Tackle Traffic Issues

The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has decided to revive 33 smart parking lots in the city to tackle rising traffic congestion. These parking lots were initially identified and set up after a detailed study of traffic patterns, peak congestion hours, and hawker zones. However, they were abandoned after the COVID-19 pandemic due to the contractor's withdrawal. Now, NMC plans to outsource their operations on a "Pay and Park" basis and develop a comprehensive traffic management plan.

Traffic congestion in Nashik has become a pressing issue, especially as many commercial and residential complexes lack designated parking spaces. This has resulted in haphazard parking on main roads and adjacent areas, leading to significant obstruction of traffic flow.

Out of the 33 smart parking lots, 28 are located along major roads, while five are at roadside locations. These parking spaces will be maintained by third-party operators, and NMC will ensure cleanliness and basic facilities at these sites.

According to Commissioner Manisha Khatri, the Smart City initiative originally implemented these parking lots on an experimental basis. However, post-pandemic, the contractor withdrew due to lack of interest and demands for concessions, leaving these spaces underutilized. Some of these lots are still used informally by vehicle owners, but they generate no revenue for the corporation.

Recently, Commissioner Khatri inspected the parking lots and reviewed issues caused by the absence of organized parking systems. She emphasized the need for an alternative to unauthorized parking and a detailed plan to address traffic congestion. NMC plans to float a tender soon for operating these parking lots on a paid basis.

The revival of these parking lots is expected to streamline traffic in the city and provide much-needed parking solutions.