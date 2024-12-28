Nashik: No VIP Darshan at Trimbakeshwar Temple Until January 5, 2025, Due to High Devotee Influx

In light of the large influx of devotees visiting the Trimbakeshwar Temple during the Christmas and New Year holidays, the Shree Trimbakeshwar Devasthan Trust has temporarily suspended VIP darshan services. The decision has been taken to ensure smooth darshan arrangements for the thousands of devotees visiting the temple to seek blessings of the Jyotirlinga.

The VIP darshan facility will remain closed until January 5, 2025. Exceptions will only be made for individuals deemed "very important" based on written correspondence regarding royal protocol from central or state authorities or recommendations made through the District Collector's office.

During the festive period, the temple traditionally sees a significant rise in footfall, including VIP visits. This often requires additional administrative efforts to manage their darshan schedules alongside regular devotees. The suspension of VIP services aims to streamline the darshan process and reduce the burden on the administration during this busy period.

The temple trust has requested cooperation from all visitors and has urged VIPs to adhere to this temporary restriction. Regular darshan for devotees will continue without interruption. For any queries or clarifications, devotees can contact the temple administration directly.