Nashik Observes 'No Vehicle Day' to Promote Pollution-Free Lifestyle

Setting an inspiring example for the citizens of Nashik, District Collector Jalaj Sharma and Nashik Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Manisha Khatri led the way by observing 'No Vehicle Day' today. The initiative aims to promote a pollution-free and environmentally friendly lifestyle in the city.

Both officials traveled on foot from the collector's residence on Trimbak Road to the municipal headquarters at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, emphasizing the importance of reducing vehicular pollution. By choosing to walk, they highlighted the health benefits of such practices alongside their positive impact on the environment.

Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri urged Nashik residents to actively participate in the 'No Vehicle Day' initiative and adopt environmentally conscious habits. She emphasized that walking or cycling not only helps reduce pollution but also improves overall health.

The initiative received a warm response from the municipal office staff, many of whom walked to work and for their daily activities. Commissioner Khatri expressed confidence that such efforts by the government and administration will raise awareness about sustainable living and encourage more citizens to adopt eco-friendly practices in the future.

Nashik's participation in 'No Vehicle Day' is a step forward in building a cleaner, greener, and healthier city. Citizens are encouraged to embrace this initiative and contribute to making Nashik pollution-free.