Nashik Online Job Scam: Cyber Criminals Extort Rs 23.38 Lakh from Unemployed Victims

A shocking case of online fraud has come to light in Nashik, where ₹23.38 lakh was extorted under the pretext of providing jobs. The cyber police have registered a case against unidentified criminals who targeted educated, unemployed individuals desperate for work.

According to the complaint, the accused contacted the victims using multiple mobile numbers, claiming to represent reputable job platforms like Career Builders HR Agency and Indeed.com. They assured lucrative job offers in companies such as Tata Motors and Malaysia Dairy Industries. To make their scam believable, the fraudsters demanded payments for various processes, including registration fees, education verification, and interview preparation.

The victims were sent fake links and pressured into transferring money to different bank accounts. Between September 10, 2023, and January 2, 2025, the victims paid a total of ₹23,38,497. However, when no job offers materialized, the victims attempted to contact the provided mobile numbers, only to find them switched off.

Realizing they had been duped, the victims approached the cyber police for help. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to trace the culprits. The police have urged citizens to remain cautious and verify the authenticity of job offers to avoid falling prey to such scams.