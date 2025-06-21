Nashik-Pandharpur Cycle Ride Begins With 300 Cyclists, Including Eight Blind, Two Disabled Youth

The 13th edition of the Nashik-Pandharpur cycle ride, organized by the Nashik Cyclist Foundation, began on Friday (19th) with great enthusiasm. This 360-kilometer journey has attracted around 300 participants, including several disabled cyclists, women, and even a 74-year-old senior cyclist.

The ride started at 7 AM from Anant Kanhere Maidan after performing the traditional Vithumauli Aarti. One of the most inspiring aspects of this year’s ride is the participation of 8 blind and partially blind youths riding on tandem bicycles, guided by sighted partners. Additionally, two young cyclists with one leg are bravely completing the ride on regular bicycles.

Started 13 years ago by former police officer Harish Baijal in memory of his mother with only 8 participants, the event has grown significantly and now attracts hundreds of cyclists each year. The first halt for this year’s riders is at Ahilyanagar.

During the flag-off ceremony, several dignitaries were present, including District Collector Jalaj Sharma, Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, Foundation’s founder president Harish Baijal, president Kishore Kale, vice president Dr. Manisha Rowdal, and BJP spokesperson Laxman Savji, among others.

The cycle rally aims to promote environmental conservation while also highlighting the spirit of inclusivity and determination. The three-day event will conclude at Pandharpur. Union Minister of State for Sports, Raksha Khadse, is expected to join the cyclists during the 21st Club Mart at Pandharpur, where nearly 4,000 cyclists will gather.