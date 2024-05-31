Nashik Ploggers: Youth-Led River Cleanup Initiative Removes 600 kg of Plastic from Godavari

In a recent waste collection drive, the Nashik Ploggers, a group of young volunteers dedicated to keeping Nashik clean, collected 600 kg of plastic from the Godavari River. The drive saw the participation of 101 volunteers, with support from Ramtirth Seva Samiti. The collected waste material, predominantly cloth, was retrieved from the riverbed.

Founded by MBA professional Tejas Talware in 2019, the Nashik Ploggers initially comprised just 100 volunteers. Today, their ranks have swelled to around 1,000 enthusiastic individuals, primarily students or young professionals, who devote the last Saturday of every month to cleaning various spots in the city. The group's activities extend beyond waste collection to encompass tree plantation drives, garbage collection drives, plastic collection drives, and cleanliness drives. The disposal of collected waste is facilitated with the assistance of NMC.

Since its inception, the group has undertaken 350 different activities focused on nature conservation. Reflecting on the initiative, Tejas Talware shared, "Back in 2019, while out jogging, I witnessed tourists lamenting the waste and garbage strewn across the streets. This incident spurred me to take proactive measures to address the situation. With a few like-minded friends, we began organizing cleaning drives across the city, attracting numerous supporters along the way."

Tejas Talware serves as the Founder and President of the Nashik Ploggers, with Pranav Bagul as Vice President and Bhagyesh Lunawat as Secretary. The group actively collaborates with various organizations and committees to advance their cause. Addressing the issue of public littering, Talware elaborated, "The term 'ploggers' derives from 'plogging,' a fusion of jogging and waste collection. Through this approach, we promote both environmental cleanliness and personal well-being. During our activities, we engage with youth, urging them to refrain from littering streets or public spaces."

The Nashik Ploggers continue to exert a significant influence on the cleanliness and environmental sustainability of their city, inspiring many to join their commendable efforts.