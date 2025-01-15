Nashik Police Anti-Drug Squad Seizes 71.5 Grams of MD Drugs in CIDCO, Two Arrested

Nashik Police's anti-drug squad arrested two known criminals in CIDCO and seized 71.5 grams of MD drugs worth ₹3,57,500 during a body search. The accused, identified as Rohit Nandkumar alias Bittya (28) from Chetnanagar and Babu Pyarelal Kanojia (35) from Trimurti Chowk, were caught with the drugs while allegedly planning to sell them.

The operation was part of Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik's initiative to make Nashik a drug-free city. Under his directives, the anti-drug squad, led by Police Inspector Sushila Kolhe, has been intensifying its crackdown on drug activities.

This arrest comes just days after a similar raid by the Mumbai Naka Bhagat squad at a hotel, where 78 grams of MD drugs worth ₹4 lakh were seized, and four individuals, including three women, were arrested. Investigations revealed connections to criminals in Patilnagar.

Based on confidential information, the police discovered Bittya had four criminal cases against him, including two serious offenses registered at Ambad Police Station and another at Gangapur Police Station. Similarly, Kanojia also faced a murder case registered at Ambad Police Station.

Acting swiftly, the anti-drug squad laid a trap in the CIDCO municipal park, where the accused were apprehended. Both were remanded in police custody until January 18. A case has been registered at Ambad Police Station.

Nashik Police remains committed to tackling drug-related crimes and ensuring the safety of its citizens.