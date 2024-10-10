Nashik Police Arrest Two Youths for Illegally Selling Thai Cannabis Worth Rs 2 Lakhs

**Nashik: Two Arrested for Selling Cannabis Imported from Thailand Worth ₹2 Lakhs**

Nashik City Police have arrested two youths involved in illegally selling cannabis imported from Thailand. The Anti-Narcotics Squad acted on confidential information on October 7 and apprehended the suspects, Vishal Vasant Bawa (Gosavi), 25, and Lavin Mahesh Chawla, 26, both residents of Nashik.

The two were caught in possession of 686 grams of high-quality cannabis, valued at approximately ₹2.24 lakhs. The cannabis had been smuggled into India and was being sold for personal profit. A case has been registered under sections 8(c), 20(a), and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The police are continuing their investigation into the origins of this drug trade.

Notably, Vishal Bawa is a repeat offender with serious crimes registered against him in Ambad and Satpur police stations. The authorities are also probing the network through which the cannabis, which was brought into Nashik months ago, was distributed.

Local marijuana typically sells at ₹20 per gram, whereas the imported variety from Thailand is much costlier, fetching ₹326 per gram. The suspects were reportedly selling the product to some businessmen in Nashik.

This case highlights the rampant sale of cannabis in Thailand and its illegal entry into India, with law enforcement now focused on identifying the wider network involved in this smuggling ring.

Further updates on the case will be provided as the investigation unfolds.