Nashik Police Commissioner declares 16 places as 'no drone flying zones'

No drone flying zones have been declared in 16 places in Nashik city. Border Security Force (BSF) personnel foiled a Pakistani drone in Amritsar on May 9 while trying to smuggle drugs into the Indian border. Against this backdrop, Nashik police has been alerted and new security orders have been issued.

Police Commissioner Jayant Naikanware has ordered that no air games or drones be used in the area, which has been declared a 'No Drone Flying Zone'.

As per the orders of the Commissioner of Police, School of Artillery, India Security Press, Currency Note Press, Ekalhare Thermal Power Station, Government Press, Shri Kalaram Mandir, Air Force Station at Borgad and Deolali Camp, Combat Army Aviation Wing, Central Jail, Juvenile Correctional Institution, Maharashtra Police Academy, All India Radio Station, Police Headquarters, Commissionerate of Police, District and Sessions Court, Railway Station Nashik Road, Municipal Water Purification Center have been declared as sensitive places.