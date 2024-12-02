Nashik Police Conduct Major Stop-and-Search Drive, Take Action Against 1,328 Violators

In an effort to curb crimes such as vagrancy, harassment of women, and gold chain theft, the Nashik Police conducted a massive "stop-and-search" operation across the city. Over three days, from November 28 to 30, preventive action was taken against 1,328 violators within the jurisdiction of 13 police stations under Circles 1 and 2.

The drive, initiated on the orders of Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, also included inspections of 1,311 vehicles, leading to fines totaling ₹1.58 lakh. Complaints regarding bag-snatching and gold chain theft, received on the CP's WhatsApp helpline, prompted the commissioner to immediately act.

As part of the operation, Deputy Commissioner Kiran Kumar Chavan and Assistant Commissioner Monica Raut led teams in a coordinated effort to address public concerns. Violations included rash driving by three-wheeler drivers, triple-seating, and vehicles operating without number plates. The police also targeted individuals loitering suspiciously, focusing on those who could potentially disrupt public safety.

The initiative underscores the Nashik Police's commitment to maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety of women and citizens in the city. Police officials have assured residents that such operations will continue regularly to deter criminal activities and instill confidence among the public.