Nashik: Police Crack Down on Illegal Nylon Manja Sale Ahead of Makar Sankranti; Items Worth ₹80,000 Seized

The Suburban Police have cracked down on the illegal sale of nylon manja ahead of the Sankranti festival. Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested three individuals near Jail Road and seized 101 bundles of banned nylon manja worth ₹80,000.

With Sankranti just a month away, markets are flooded with kites and manja. However, the use of nylon manja is strictly prohibited by the Police Commissioner due to its hazardous nature, posing risks to humans, birds, and the environment.

On Sunday afternoon, Police Constable Gaurav Gawli from the Suburban Police Crime Investigation Branch received information about nylon manja being sold near Sailani Baba Chowk on Jail Road. The police set up a trap near the Ganapati Temple in the area and apprehended Prajwal Suresh Gunjal, a More Mala, Jail Road resident.

Upon inspecting Gunjal's bag, officers found two bundles of nylon manja. During interrogation, Gunjal admitted to procuring the manja from Yash Laxman Kangane of Ashtavinayak Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, and Shubham Ajit Gujar of Saffron Chowk, Jail Road.

The police have detained all three suspects and are investigating further to uncover any larger network involved in the illegal trade. Authorities have urged citizens to avoid using nylon manja and report any related activities to help ensure a safe Sankranti for everyone.