Nashik: Police Launch Special Squad to Enforce Nylon Manja Ban, Encourage Complaints on WhatsApp

Following the tragic death of a 9-year-old boy from a nylon manja (kite string) injury, Nashik residents are demanding strict action against the sale and use of this hazardous material. In response, Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik has appointed special teams to intensify the enforcement of the nylon manja ban.

Despite the ban, nylon manja continues to be sold openly in the city. The incident occurred four days ago in Wadala, where a young boy’s leg became entangled in nylon manja, severing his femoral vein and leading to fatal blood loss. This heartbreaking event has prompted citizens to push for immediate action, with some even warning of protests.

To address this, the Commissioner has directed a special police squad and local police stations to target both sellers and users of nylon manja. Citizens are encouraged to report any sightings of nylon manja through the Commissioner’s WhatsApp number at 9923323311. Reports will be handled by the relevant police station, and the complainant's identity will remain confidential to ensure safe reporting.

Nashik Police urge residents to use this channel fearlessly and cooperate in the effort to make the city safer.