Nashik Police Seize Rs 33 Lakh Cash from Car in Dugaon Amid Model Code of Conduct; Two Detained

Nashik Taluka Police seized ₹33 lakh in cash from a car at Dugaon late Wednesday night, November 6, during a vehicle inspection conducted as part of intensified monitoring ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. The two individuals in the car were detained for questioning after they failed to provide details about the source of the cash.

The seizure took place under the supervision of Senior Inspector Satyajit Amle and his team, who were conducting a routine check of vehicles in response to election guidelines. Surveillance teams have been stationed across Nashik city and district to prevent illicit movement of cash, as required by the Election Commission.

Upon discovery of the large sum, officers notified the Election Monitoring Cell and the Income Tax Department. The cash was confiscated, and a case has been registered at Nashik Taluka Police Station for further investigation.