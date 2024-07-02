Nashik: Power Outage Hits as Tree Collapse Takes Down Electric Poles, Affects 1,500 Customers

In Nashik, a major power outage ensued this afternoon when four electric poles collapsed due to a large tree falling onto Mahavitran's 11 KV Ganjmal power line. As a result, 20 transformers were shut down, affecting electricity supply for approximately 1,500 customers in the region from Sarada Circle to Mumbai Naka.

The unexpected collapse has created considerable inconvenience for residents and businesses in the affected zones. Engineers from Mahavitran, along with local workers, are currently on-site, working tirelessly to address the situation. The teams are engaged in the complex task of erecting new electric poles while simultaneously working on rerouting the electricity supply through alternative channels to expedite the restoration process.

Mahavitran has assured the community that they are making every effort to minimize the disruption. The power supply for five key areas, is expected to be restored by this evening. The remaining areas will have their electricity supply reinstated as soon as possible, with teams working around the clock to ensure a speedy recovery.

