Nashik: Principal, Staff and Student Assaulted Over Fight in College

In a shocking incident at a well-known college on Nashik Road, a group of individuals entered the principal's office and assaulted students, staff, and the female principal. The incident led to a police complaint being filed by Nitin Kailas Devde, 38, at the Suburban Police Station.

The police have registered a case against the suspects, identified as Mayur Vijay Borade, Vijay Borade, and an unknown person. According to the complaint, Nitin Devde, who works at the college, heard loud shouting coming from a classroom. When he went to investigate, he found that a fight had broken out between Mayur Borade and another student, Abhaysinh Chauhan.

Devde attempted to resolve the conflict by taking both students to the principal's office. However, shortly after, Mayur Borade's father, Vijay Borade, and an unidentified person entered the principal's office. The suspects then attacked Devde and Chauhan using baseball bats and wooden sticks. They also verbally abused them.

The violence did not stop there, as the suspects also physically assaulted the principal, Dr. Manjusha Mukund Kulkarni. The police have registered a case, and the Suburban Police Station is currently investigating the incident.

This alarming event has raised concerns about the safety and security of educational institutions, and authorities are expected to take further action as the investigation progresses.