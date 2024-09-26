Nashik Rain Forecast: IMD Issues Red Alert As Heavy Rainfall With Thunderstorms Likely to Hit City

Nashik is bracing for another day of heavy to very heavy rainfall, with thunderstorms and strong winds expected. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the city, advising residents to stay indoors unless necessary. The monsoon, currently in its withdrawal phase, is expected to remain over the state for the next 5-6 days.

Over the past two days, Nashik has seen intense rainfall. The city recorded 44.2 mm of rain yesterday, with an additional 16 mm by 8 a.m. today. As a result, several dams in the district have reached full capacity, leading to water release operations starting this morning at 10 a.m. from 12 different dams.

The Kadwa dam releases the maximum amount of water, at 6,640 cusecs, followed by Gangapur with 553 cusecs. Other dams releasing water include Darna (3,612 cusecs), Bham (560 cusecs), Waldevi (30 cusecs), and Bhavali (135 cusecs), among others.

The continuous downpour and water release have caused concerns over potential flooding in low-lying areas. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and urging residents to take necessary precautions.

As the monsoon lingers, Nashik residents should prepare for more wet and windy conditions in the coming days.