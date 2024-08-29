Nashik Rains: 19 Trees Collapse Over Three Days Due Continuous Downpour

The city of Nashik has faced significant disruption due to the collapse of 19 trees over the past three days, following heavy to moderate rainfall. Although no strong winds were recorded, the continuous downpour since last Saturday has weakened trees in various parts of the city, leading to multiple incidents of tree falls. The affected trees include older and weaker species like Nilgiri, Gulmohar, and Rain Trees, which are more susceptible to collapse during prolonged rainy spells.

Fire brigade teams promptly reached all locations, efficiently clearing the fallen trees and ensuring the safety of commuters. These incidents have highlighted the vulnerability of several foreign tree species in Nashik, such as Patodia, Subabul, Gliricidia, Savar, and Acacia, which tend to weaken over time. According to tree experts, constant rain causes these trees to loosen at the roots, increasing the risk of collapse.

Nashik experienced substantial rainfall over the weekend, with 22.5 mm recorded on Saturday, 75 mm on Sunday, and 41.8 mm on Monday. The continuous rain led to multiple tree collapse incidents throughout the city. The Shingada Talav fire brigade office attended six cases, CIDCO saw six, Satpur station handled four, Panchawati responded to two, and Konark Nagar managed one incident.

The fire brigade’s swift action in responding to these emergencies helped maintain safety and minimize disruptions for the city's residents. As the rain continues, there is a heightened alert to prevent further damage and ensure the safety of Nashik's citizens.