Nashik Rains: City Faces Flooding Amidst Heavy Rainfall; Gangapur Dam at 89.84% Capacity

Nashik district has been grappling with incessant rainfall over the past three days, leading to widespread flooding and overflowing dams, disrupting daily life. The heavy downpour has resulted in several dams reaching maximum capacity. Notably, Gangapur Dam is currently at 89.84 percent capacity, prompting authorities to issue alerts about potential water releases.

In total, 18 dams across the district are releasing water due to reaching full capacity. Dams like Gautami Godavari, Kashyapi, and Karanjwan are also significantly filled, posing a similar risk of overflow. On Monday morning, Surgana, Peth, Trimbakeshwar, Dindori, and Igatpuri talukas reported sustained heavy rainfall, exacerbating the flooding situation.

Current Water Storage Levels of Dams:

- Gangapur Dam: 89.84%

- Gautami Godavari Dam: 94.86%

- Kashyapi Dam: 82.67%

- Palkhed Dam: 77.34%

- Karanjwan Dam: 97%

- Punegaon Dam: 86.04%

- Darna Dam: 93.75%

- Mukne Dam: 74.26%

- Kadwa Dam: 86.02%

- Nandur Madhyameshwar Dam: 81.71%

- Chankapur Dam: 87.52%

- Girna Dam: 60%

- Pund Dam: 75.11%

- Manikpunj Dam: 90.15%

The following dams are currently at 100% capacity:

- Alandi Dam

- Waghad Dam

- Ozarkhed Dam

- Tisgaon Dam

- Bhavli Dam

- Valdevi Dam

- Bhojapur Dam

- Haranbari Dam

- Kelzar Dam

Due to the excessive inflow from heavy rains, authorities have escalated water release from dams, including Gangapur and Darna, into the Godavari River, causing floods in the city areas. The current discharge rates are significant, with Gangapur alone releasing 8,428 cusecs of water. Further downstream, Nandur Madhyameshwar is also experiencing high outflow due to the contributions from the Gangapur, Darna, and Palkhed dams, affecting regions like Marathwada.

As many dams in the district are overflowing, excess water needs to be released. Due to the continued heavy rains and increasing inflow, the discharge of water has been escalated accordingly. The Godavari River remains flooded due to the water released from Gangapur Dam and the continuous downpour in the city area.

Water discharges recorded From Dams:

- Gangapur: 8,428 cusecs

- Darna: 12,178 cusecs

- Bhavli: 701 cusecs

- Bham: 2,990 cusecs

- Gautami Godavari: 2,560 cusecs

- Valdevi: 183 cusecs

- Alandi: 243 cusecs

- Nandur Madhyameshwar: 63,371 cusecs

- Bhojapur: 1,524 cusecs

- Palkhed: 20,890 cusecs

- Haranbari Project: 7,643 cusecs

- Kelzar Project: 2,716 cusecs

- Chankapur: 16,268 cusecs

- Kadwa: 3,110 cusecs

- Tisgaon: 804 cusecs

- Ozarkhed: 4,952 cusecs

- Punegaon: 5,000 cusecs

- Karanjwan: 9,908 cusecs

The water from Gangapur, Darna, and Palkhed dams is further routed to Marathwada via Nandur Madhyameshwar.

The situation remains critical as local authorities continue to monitor dam levels and rainfall forecasts closely, urging residents to stay vigilant and prepared for further developments.