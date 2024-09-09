Nashik Rains: Gangapur Dam Reaches 95% Capacity, 10 Other Dams Overflowing Due to Incessant Rainfall

The Gangapur Dam in Nashik has reached 95% of its capacity, following continuous rainfall in the region over the past few days. Due to the downpour, 10 dams in Nashik district have reached 100% capacity, including Manikunj, Keljhar, Haranbari, Bhojapuri, Valdevi, Bhavali, Tisagaon, Ozarkhed, Vaghad, and Alandi. As a result, water is being discharged from these dams, transferring 42 lakh cubic feet per second (cu sec) to the Jayakwadi Dam.

Although the rain has paused for now, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for today, forecasting light to moderate rainfall for the next two days in Nashik. This month's rainfall has been satisfactory, benefitting areas like Sinnar, Yeola, Nandgaon, and Malegaon, which received much-needed showers. Most dams in the district are now nearing full capacity, leading to water releases to manage storage levels.

The Kashyapi Dam has seen a 31% increase in capacity compared to last year, while Gautami Dam has 95% storage, 36% more than the previous year. Palkhed Dam has 71.18% storage, and Karanjwan Dam shows a 65.88% increase over last year. Darna Dam has 95.86% storage, similar to last year. Mukane is filled to 86%, and Kadva is at 88%.

Water is being discharged from Gangapur Dam at 3,392 cu sec, Palkhed at 1,296 cu sec, Nandurmadhyameshwar at 7,924 cu sec, and Girana at 4,884 cu sec, contributing to the release of 42 lakh cu sec into Jayakwadi Dam.