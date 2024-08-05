Nashik Rains: Godavari River Overflows After Two Days of Heavy Downpour

Nashik residents breathed a sigh of relief over the weekend as Varun Raja's blessings brought much-needed rain. The Godavari River overflowed for the first time this season on Sunday, following two days of continuous rainfall. By eight in the evening, Dutondya Maruti experienced water levels reaching chest-high.

The Gangapur Dam, crucial for Nashik's water supply, reached 80% capacity, prompting authorities to release 8,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) of water on Sunday night. Additionally, the Nandur Madhyameshwar Dam released 54,233 cusecs of water.

The overflowing Someshwar Waterfall, often likened to Nashik's own Niagara Falls, became a popular spot for residents on Sunday. The scenic attraction drew crowds eager to witness its majestic overflow.

Heavy rain has been pouring in the rural areas of the district for the past two days, causing rivers and streams to overflow. Temples, bridges, roads, and graveyards have been submerged, cutting off communication with many villages. Reports indicate that three catastrophic incidents occurred in various parts of the district due to the heavy rain.

With the Gangapur Dam now at 81% capacity and the season's first discharge underway, Nashik looks forward to more blessings from Varun Raja to sustain its water needs in the coming days.