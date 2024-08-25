Nashik Rains: Godavari River Surpasses Danger Mark, Submerging Low-Lying Areas (Watch Video)

The water level of the Godavari river in Nashik city has receded slightly after the intensity of rains diminished on Sunday morning. Many low-lying areas in Nashik have been submerged as the Godavari River continues to flow above the danger mark.

Watch:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Many low-lying areas have been submerged as the Godavari River flows above the danger mark in Nashik. pic.twitter.com/KiNDxe9nUx — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2024

On Saturday night, the river's water level had risen to the neck of the iconic 'Dutondya Maruti idol,' a well-known flood marker. However, with the reduction in rainfall, the water level decreased to the belly of the idol by Sunday morning.

The city recorded 50 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, between 8:30 a.m. on Saturday and 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Nashik district, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall in isolated ghat areas and moderate rain in the plains for the next two days, Monday and Tuesday.

After a lull in rains that led to increased heat and humidity, citizens experienced moderate showers on Saturday morning, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert. With the return of rainfall, the Mumbai city has now recorded 2,361 mm of rain since the monsoon began, exceeding the season's average rainfall quota of 2,319 mm as of Saturday evening.

