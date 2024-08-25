Pune Weather Update: Heavy Rain Leads to Waterlogging, Khadakwasla Dam Increases Water Discharge (Watch Video)

Pune has been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past few hours, leading the meteorological department to issue a red alert for the district, indicating that the rain is expected to continue. In light of this situation, the local administration has advised residents in Pune city and the surrounding district to stay alert. Due to the heavy rain, areas such as Sinhagad Road, Ekta Nagri, and Vitthal Nagar are starting to get waterlogged.

The Khadakwasla Dam, which has received continuous rainfall in its catchment area, is currently releasing water into the Mutha River. As of Saturday night, the dam was discharging approximately 35,310 cubic feet per second (cusecs). With a slight decrease in rainfall on Sunday morning, the discharge rate was lowered to 23,122 cusecs. However, water has started to accumulate near Bhide Bridge, leading to the implementation of emergency measures.

Pune's fire brigade is actively issuing warnings to residents near Bhide Bridge, advising them to avoid the riverbed. Those living along the river have also been alerted. Authorities have cautioned that if the rainfall intensifies in the coming hours, the water release from Khadakwasla Dam may increase. The next 24 hours are critical for Pune and surrounding areas.

The meteorological department has forecasted continued heavy rainfall in Pune, Satara, and the Ghatmatha regions over the next three to four days, with rain expected to persist in most parts of the state until Thursday, August 29, except in Marathwada.

Affected Areas