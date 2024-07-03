Nashik: Rickshaw Drivers Protest Against Permit Rules and Ride-Sharing Services

On Monday, the rickshaw drivers of Nashik staged a large procession at Zilha Parishad office to oppose various permit rules and other issues related to the rickshaw drivers. Organized by the Navsangharsh Samiti of Rickshaw Owners and Drivers, the march began at Hutatma Chowk and passed through Trimbak Naka, Khadkali Signal, and Shalimar before culminating at the District Office in CBS.

Approximately 100 to 200 rickshaw drivers participated in the protest march, carrying banners and chanting slogans. They presented a letter demanding the cancellation of the ₹50 per day fine for not renewing permits on time. This rule, based on the Central Government's 1989 regulations, requires rickshaw owners and drivers to renew their permits timely or face a daily fine until they comply. The drivers argue that this fine imposes an undue financial burden on them, especially when they already struggle to earn a living from their daily business.

The protesters also expressed strong opposition to Ola, Uber, and other electric share vehicles, stating that these services negatively impact the income of regular rickshaw drivers and owners. Additional demands included:

- Cancellation of permissions given to share rental bike riders.

- Abolishment of the ₹2000 fine for delays in the meter passing process.

- Revocation of permissions for e-rickshaws operating without proper badges.

- Implementation of fare regulations for Ola and Uber according to government guidelines.

- Provision of pensions for rickshaw drivers.

- Establishment of more rickshaw stops within the city.

- A halt to the issuance of new rickshaw permits, arguing that the current number of permits exceeds the city's population needs.

The march highlighted the rickshaw drivers' frustrations and their call for regulatory changes to alleviate their financial burdens and ensure fair competition in the transportation sector.

Samadhan Ahire, founder of Navsangharsh Samiti, said, "The auto rickshaw drivers are the most neglected class of society. The government has been ignoring the needs of this population. They hardly earn 400-500 rupees a day, whereas the fines imposed on them are in the lakhs. As part of society, rickshaw drivers also contribute to the development of the city by serving kids, working people, and senior citizens. Therefore, we should be considered, and our problems should be addressed. This government has been unjust to us by imposing an unbearable burden of fines. The policies and governance are not suitable for the survival of a common auto rickshaw driver. We warn the government to consider our concerns, otherwise, we are about 9 lakh auto rickshaw drivers in Maharashtra, and we can change the political scenario in the upcoming elections."