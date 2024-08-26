Nashik Road Accident: Pothole Claims Life of Young Biker In Bhagur

On Saturday evening, a tragic accident on Vetalbaba Road in Bhagur, Nashik, highlighted the dangers of poorly maintained roads. A 44-year-old biker, Amit Ramdas Gadve, fell into a water-filled pothole left uncovered by the Bhagur Municipal Corporation. Despite completing repair work on a leaking water pipe earlier that day, heavy rainfall filled the pit with water, making it invisible to motorists.

Around 6:30 PM, Gadve, a resident of Karanjkar Galli in Bhagur, was returning home on his two-wheeler when he fell into the pit. He sustained severe injuries despite wearing a helmet and was rushed to the cantonment hospital and then to the district hospital by residents. Unfortunately, he was declared dead on arrival.

Amit's death has left his family, including his father Ramdas Gadhave, who now works in a restaurant, devastated. Amit, who was the family's sole breadwinner, is survived by his parents, wife, and three daughters. His body was cremated on Sunday evening, and his loss has deeply affected the community.

The incident has sparked local outrage, with residents demanding accountability and action from the authorities to prevent future tragedies. The need for improved road maintenance and safety measures in Nashik has become increasingly urgent as citizens express their concerns over the growing problem of potholes.