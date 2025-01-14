Nashik Road Accident: Three Arrested, Including Truck Driver and Steel Firm Owner In Dwarka Flyover Crash

The Bhadrakali police have arrested the truck driver, truck owner, and the owner of the salai company in connection with the horrific accident on the Dwarka flyover. The tragic incident occurred on Sunday (13th) around 7:30 pm when a small tempo carrying passengers collided with a stationary iron bar truck.

The arrested individuals include truck driver Shamshad alias Sameer Shah (27, resident of Ambad), truck owner Ashok Kumar Yadav (41, resident of Chunchale), and steel company owner Manoj Kumar Diman (45, resident of Dwarka). The tempo driver, Abhishek Gunjal (48), sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The accident happened when a group of men, women, and youths returning from a religious program in Dharangaon were traveling in three tempos. One of the tempos (MH15 FV 5601) rammed into a stationary iron bar truck (MH25 U 0508) on the flyover near Dwarka Chowk while heading back to CIDCO.

As of Monday, seven people have lost their lives in the accident, while fourteen others have been injured. The injured are receiving treatment in various hospitals across the city.

The Bhadrakali police are continuing their investigation into the incident to determine negligence and further responsibilities. This tragic event has left the city in mourning as families cope with the loss of their loved ones.