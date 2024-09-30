Nashik Road Accident: Truck Overturns on Bhujbal Farm Flyover, Injures Five

A truck accident on the Bhujbal Farm flyover caused traffic disruptions and left five people slightly injured on Sunday evening. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. when a truck carrying laborers from a construction site overturned after hitting the divider.

According to the police, the Eicher truck (MH 15 HH 6606) was passing through the Bhujbal Farm area when the driver suddenly lost control, causing the truck to collide with the divider and flip over. Five laborers on board sustained minor injuries and were quickly rushed to a nearby private hospital by residents for treatment.

The overturned truck also spilled iron pipes onto the road, leading to traffic jams in the area. Police officers swiftly arrived at the scene and worked with a crane to remove the truck and clear the road.

Thanks to the quick response of the police and local citizens, the situation was controlled, and traffic was restored after some time.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, and further action will be taken once the full report is available.