Nashik: ₹22 Crore Mechanical Gate Installation on Godavari Riverfront Sparks Legal Row Over Environmental Violations

he installation of a mechanical gate under the Ahilyabai Holkar bridge, costing 22 crore rupees, has sparked legal controversy. The Smart City Company carried out this concretization project as part of riverfront development along the Godavari River. However, this move allegedly violates a High Court directive and state government regulations that prohibit concretization along natural water bodies to preserve environmental resources.

The High Court has now issued a notice to the Smart City Company, questioning its actions and requiring a response by November 25. Environmentalist Nishikant Pagre, the petitioner in the case, emphasized that development projects should prioritize preserving natural resources and adhere to guidelines. “The Smart City Company should have followed environmental rules while developing along the Godavari riverbank,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Nashik’s Smart City initiative aims to create a clean and waste-free environment along the Godavari’s banks, but the concretization has raised concerns among environmentalists and citizens. Activists argue that the project disrupts the natural ecosystem, contradicting Nashik’s image as an environmentally conscious city. They call for an immediate halt to such developments, citing the need for sustainable urban planning that respects natural water resources.