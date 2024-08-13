Nashik: Security Tightened as Manoj Jarange's Peace Rally Nears Chhagan Bhujbal's Residence

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil is leading the Shantata Rally, a statewide peace demonstration advocating for Maratha reservation rights. The rally is scheduled to culminate today in Nashik. In response to the event, security has been intensified around the residence of Chhagan Bhujbal, a key OBC leader affiliated with the Nationalist Ajit Pawar group.

The political atmosphere in Maharashtra has intensified over the issue of Maratha reservation. Manoj Jarange Patil has urged for Marathas to receive reservation under the OBC category, a move opposed by several OBC leaders. Tensions have often risen between Chhagan Bhujbal and Manoj Jarange Patil on this matter. In anticipation of Jarange's rally reaching Nashik, police have taken special precautions.

Security at Chhagan Bhujbal's residence, known as Bhujbal Farm, has been significantly bolstered with the deployment of two officers and over 20 personnel. Barricades have been installed around the property and along nearby roads as precautionary measures.

