Nashik Sees Spike in Dengue Cases, 19 New Patients in One Day

The city is grappling with a concerning surge in dengue cases, with 19 new patients testing positive in a single day. Consequently, local healthcare centers are on high alert, responding swiftly to the escalating situation. Although the swine flu situation is now stabilized, dengue infections are on the rise. To counteract the mounting mosquito population, the city administration has heightened its efforts by conducting widespread spraying of mosquito-killing insecticides on the streets.

Traditionally, dengue cases surge before the monsoon season, as stagnant water in pots and small containers becomes breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Despite the blistering 40-degree temperatures, this year has seen a notable increase in dengue cases. Last month, four individuals succumbed to swine flu, prompting health departments across all six divisions of Nashik to remain vigilant in controlling dengue.

Recent sporadic rainfall in certain parts of the city has exacerbated the situation, leading to water accumulation in small potholes and containers, potentially facilitating the spread of dengue. To date, Nashik has reported 70 positive dengue cases. The administration urges citizens to promptly seek medical attention if they experience any symptoms of dengue. Timely visits to healthcare providers are crucial for early diagnosis and treatment.

Residents are strongly advised to eliminate stagnant water around their homes and utilize mosquito repellents to shield themselves from mosquito bites. It is imperative that both the administration and the community collaborate effectively to stem the spread of dengue in the city.