Nashik Sees Surge in Hit-and-Run Cases, Four Pedestrians Killed in Ten Days; Residents Demand Action

Nashik has recorded a worrying number of hit-and-run accidents in recent days. Many of these incidents involved drivers under the influence (DUI), leading to significant public concern and anger. Over a ten-day span, four pedestrians lost their lives in road accidents.

Citizens are demanding strong legal actions to curb these hit-and-run incidents. As of July 15, 46 cases had been registered under the Motor Vehicle Act. The court has responded by submitting an application to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to suspend the driving licenses of the 46 drivers involved.

Road accident cases within Nashik city have been increasing, surpassing those on the highways. This rise is attributed to ongoing road construction work and the increasing number of DUI incidents, which have angered the local population.

Last week, a tragic incident occurred when a DUI driver hit and killed a woman walking home from work. Just a day later, a Citylink bus driver killed a five-year-old girl. On the same day, another woman was hit and killed by a truck in the Yeolekar Mala area while walking home after shopping for vegetables. These back-to-back hit-and-run cases have left citizens frustrated and demanding immediate action.

The public is now demanding increased use of breathalyzer machine checks in the city to control DUI incidents. In response, Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik has instructed strict action against hit-and-run offenders. The crackdown on DUI drivers is being led by Additional Commissioner Sangita Nikam and Deputy Commissioner of Police Chandrakant Khandvi.

From June to July 15, cases against 46 DUI drivers have been registered. Additionally, a fine of 10,000 rupees has been collected from 32 DUI drivers. The police are determined to tackle this issue and ensure the safety of Nashik's citizens on the roads.