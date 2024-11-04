Nashik: Shiv Sena Shinde Faction Candidates Unreachable After Being Asked to Withdraw Nominations for Maharashtra Assembly Election

In a dramatic twist ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, two candidates in Nashik from Shivsena Shinde Group—Rajshree Ahirrao from Deolali and Dhanraj Mahale from Dindori—have become untraceable after being instructed to withdraw their nominations. Attempts to reach both candidates have failed, with their phone numbers reported as unreachable, adding to the confusion and raising tensions in their respective constituencies.

This situation unfolded after the Shiv Sena (Shinde group) shook the political scene by sending AB nomination forms for these candidates via a chartered plane. The move was seen as a direct challenge to the NCP (Ajit Pawar group) and led to an official inquiry by the Election Commission into the use of a chartered plane for nomination submissions.

With Ahirrao and Mahale currently unavailable for contact, the uncertainty has sparked speculation and concerns within the political circles of Deolali and Dindori. The outcome remains unclear as parties and voters alike await updates, adding an unexpected layer of suspense to the election process.