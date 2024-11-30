Nashik Shivers at 8.9 Degrees Celsius, Raising Concerns Among Grape Growers

As the winter chill sets in, the mercury has dropped significantly across the district, with the city recording a minimum temperature of 8.3°C on Saturday, and 1. The cold weather has created a favorable environment for rabi crops like gram, wheat, and onions, but it has raised concerns among grape growers in the region, known as the "Grape Capital" of India.

The sudden drop in temperature has led to an increase in the use of bonfires across villages and towns, as citizens grapple with the biting cold. Farmers are observing that while the weather benefits some crops, vineyards are suffering from blight and mildew due to the intense cold, threatening the quality and export potential of grapes.

Experts believe the heavier-than-average rainfall earlier this year has contributed to the drop in temperatures, as overflowing rivers, canals, and reservoirs cool the surroundings. The Meteorological Department and local experts anticipate continued cold waves in the coming weeks.

The freezing weather has impacted daily routines, with fewer citizens stepping out for morning or evening walks. People are bundling up in warm clothing to cope with the dropping mercury.

As the last week of November ends, Niphad’s residents are bracing for further cold waves while balancing the opportunities and challenges posed by the winter season.