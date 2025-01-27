Nashik Shocker: 18-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped in Wheat Field, Two Arrested

In a shocking incident, an 18-year-old woman was gang-raped in a wheat field near the HP petrol pump on Chopda Lawns Road, Panchavati, Nashik. The victim, who had traveled to Nashik to arrange bail for her jailed husband, was lured, assaulted, and held captive by her close relatives and their accomplices.

The victim managed to escape under the pretext of going to the toilet and reported the crime at Nashik Road Police Station. The case has since been transferred to Panchavati Police Station, where two of the five accused have been arrested. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects.

The accused have been identified as Amit Vijay Damle (25), Gopal Rajendra Nagolkar (25), Dilip Vishnu Gaikwad (28), and two others, including a suspect named Sagiya and an unidentified individual. The victim, originally from Andheri, Mumbai, had married Vikas Gaikwad (28) in a love marriage. However, Vikas was arrested and jailed at Arthur Road Prison on charges related to child marriage, following complaints from the girl’s family.

Vikas’s relative, Dilip Gaikwad, called the victim to Nashik on January 22, under the guise of helping secure Vikas's bail. Upon arriving in Nashik, the victim was taken to Shalimar, where Dilip Gaikwad, Sagiya, and another suspect picked her up in a rickshaw. They lured her to a secluded area near the wheat fields, claiming they would help with legal formalities. There, the suspects drugged her and tied her to a tree.

Around 1:30 PM, Dilip Gaikwad allegedly assaulted her sexually, while the others restrained and beat her. On January 23, the suspects continued to beat the victim, rendering her unconscious multiple times.

The victim regained consciousness in the afternoon and, while the suspects were drinking, pretended to need the washroom. Seizing an opportunity, she pushed one of the suspects and fled to Nashik Road Police Station, where she lodged a complaint.

The police promptly registered the case and arrested two suspects. Investigations are ongoing to locate the other accused. This horrifying incident has sparked outrage in the community. Authorities have assured a thorough investigation and strict action against all involved. The victim is currently receiving medical care and counseling.

Such heinous crimes underline the need for stringent measures to ensure women’s safety and swift justice for victims.