Nashik Shocker: Mother Alleges Baby Abduction at District Hospital, CCTV Reveals Family Connection

A peculiar case unfolded at Nashik's District Hospital, where a 23-year-old woman, Smt. Suman Abdul Mohammad Kaleem from Thengoda, Satana, alleged her newborn baby had gone missing. Suman had been admitted to the hospital for delivery on December 28, 2024, at 11:20 PM. Due to complications, she underwent a caesarean section. Following the delivery, Suman experienced fluctuating blood pressure and was kept in the ICU until December 31, 2024, before being shifted to the postnatal ward on January 1, 2025.

Her baby, a male born with low birth weight, was under observation in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (SNCU). He was discharged on January 4, 2025, at 8:30 AM and handed over to his father, Shri Abdul Salam Khan, with discharge documents duly signed. Suman herself was discharged at 9:30 AM the same day. However, just two hours later, at 11:30 AM, Suman returned to the hospital, crying and alleging that her newborn was missing.

Hospital authorities, led by District Surgeon Dr. Charudatta Shinde, promptly reviewed the CCTV footage. The recordings revealed that Suman had handed over the baby to a woman known to her husband and family after being discharged. Further examination of footage from the previous three days showed that the woman had been present at the hospital, assisting Suman and her baby. Nurses and other patients also confirmed this woman’s presence and involvement.

Upon being confronted with the footage, Suman identified the woman as a close acquaintance of her husband. She explained that the woman had offered to carry the baby out of the hospital post-discharge. However, after some time, both the woman and the baby were untraceable, prompting Suman to report the matter to hospital staff.

Police were informed immediately, and an investigation was initiated. The footage and testimonies suggest that the baby was not abducted from the hospital but rather taken by someone known to the family. Sarkarwada Police Station has registered a case, and further investigation is underway to locate the baby and ascertain the motive behind the incident.

This case highlights the importance of vigilance during hospital discharges and the need for clear communication among family members and hospital staff.