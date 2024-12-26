Nashik: Shopkeeper Arrested for Brutally Assaulting 8-Year-Old Boy Over Fallen Books

In a shocking incident, an 8-year-old boy was brutally beaten by a shopkeeper and his accomplices in Pavananagar, Nashik, over a trivial matter. The incident occurred on the evening of December 25 at Lucky Gift Store, where the boy had gone to purchase a notebook.

The victim, identified as Yash Raj Patil, was assaulted by the shopkeeper, Rahiman Ansari, after a few books accidentally fell to the ground. Enraged, Ansari struck Yash Raj with a shoe, hitting him on his back and head. The child returned home in tears, his body bearing visible marks of the assault.

When the boy’s father, Abhijit Patil, confronted the shopkeeper about the incident, Ansari, instead of apologizing, verbally abused him. The situation escalated as Ansari, along with his accomplices—Bashir Jamadar Ansari and two others—began assaulting Abhijit. Witnesses reported that the violence only ceased when a crowd gathered near the shop.

The accused also allegedly threatened Abhijit, warning him, "If you come here again, we will cut you and throw you away."

A complaint was filed at Ambad Police Station, and the shopkeeper, along with his accomplices, has been arrested. The police are investigating further to ensure justice for the young boy and his family.

This incident has caused outrage in the community, with many calling for strict action against the perpetrators.