Nashik Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027: CM Devendra Fadnavis Plans World-Class Infrastructure, Religious Corridor at Trimbakeshwar

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has outlined ambitious plans for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 to transform Nashik into a major religious hub. In a high-level meeting held at the Sahyadri Guest House on Friday, Fadnavis emphasized creating world-class infrastructure while maintaining ecological balance. He directed the officials to ensure a safe and well-organized Kumbh Mela, on par with Prayagraj's Mahakumbh.

Key highlights of the meeting included the proposal for 20 helipads to facilitate easier access for devotees, the development of a religious corridor at Trimbakeshwar, and making Simhasthanagari encroachment-free. Additionally, Fadnavis urged authorities to acquire land for Sadhugram without cutting trees and to prioritize the cleanliness of rivers and tributaries in the area.

The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) presented its detailed Kumbh Mela 2027 plan, amounting to ₹7,767 crore, in the meeting attended by Local Government Minister Girish Mahajan, Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, Divisional Commissioner Dr. Praveen Gedam, Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, and other senior officials.

Fadnavis instructed the development of a large convention center showcasing pilgrimage sites and cultural heritage, enhancing Nashik's reputation as a "religious hub." The plan includes making the Igatpuri-Trimbakeshwar road a four-lane corridor and connecting major temples to accommodate millions of visitors.

Preparations and Features

Accommodation and Ecology: Special arrangements will be made for the accommodation of saints and sadhus without cutting trees. Toilets will be constructed in large numbers, and permanent measures will ensure clean water supply and sewage management.

Special arrangements will be made for the accommodation of saints and sadhus without cutting trees. Toilets will be constructed in large numbers, and permanent measures will ensure clean water supply and sewage management. AI and Technology: Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be leveraged to provide devotees with all necessary information through a single QR code.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be leveraged to provide devotees with all necessary information through a single QR code. Safety Measures: Drones will be deployed for security, and advanced technology will help prevent stampedes.

Drones will be deployed for security, and advanced technology will help prevent stampedes. Godavari River Cleanup: A major cleanup drive will ensure the river remains clean, with increased sewage disposal centers and accident-free zones.

Estimated Costs and Participation

The comprehensive plan for the Kumbh Mela 2027 includes projects worth ₹7,767 crore by the NMC and an additional ₹7,500 crore from departments like Public Works, Police, Water Resources, and Zilla Parishad. The event will draw 4-5 crore devotees, including saints, pilgrims, and tourists from across the country and abroad.

Fadnavis urged all departments to work on a priority basis, ensuring seamless transport, health services, and safety measures for the mega religious gathering.