Nashik Sizzles Again as Temperatures Cross 40°C Mark

The scorching heat has returned to Nashik, with temperatures once again crossing the 40-degree mark. For the past two days, the city and surrounding areas have been experiencing intense heat. On Wednesday (April 23), the maximum temperature was recorded at 40.2°C, while the minimum stood at 22.2°C.

Earlier this month, temperatures had also crossed 40°C, but a slight drop followed for a few days. During that period, daytime heat reduced slightly, though nighttime temperatures remained high. This kept the air warm and humid, offering little relief to citizens. Now, as the month nears its end, temperatures have started climbing again.

Residents are now facing a double blow—extreme heat during the day and warm, sleepless nights. The hot weather is also beginning to affect public health, with more people feeling tired and dehydrated. Fewer people are seen outdoors in the afternoon, and many markets wore a deserted look.

According to weather officials, this intense heat is expected to continue over the next few days. Citizens are being advised to stay indoors during peak hours, stay hydrated, and take precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses.