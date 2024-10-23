Nashik: SPPU’s Mismanagement of Exam Applications Affects Journalism and Science Students

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has once again come under fire for its mismanagement of the exam application process, leaving students in journalism, science, and other branches facing difficulties. The university opened the link for filling out exam forms for the October 2024 exams, but students have been unable to select their correct subjects due to errors in the system. This issue has mainly affected first-year students under the National Education Policy (NEP 2024) pattern.

The confusion stems from the mix-up between the old (2019) and new (NEP 2024) syllabi, with the wrong subjects appearing in the application forms. As a result, students are unable to fill out their exam applications, causing significant frustration. Despite raising the issue, the university has failed to provide any clear communication or resolution, with departments pushing responsibility onto each other.

Journalism students, in particular, have been hit hard. The link for filling their exam forms was made available on October 17, with the deadline set for Thursday, October 24. Students have until October 26 to submit their forms with a late fee. However, from the start, they have been unable to select the correct subjects, as only the old 2019 syllabus appears in the system. Colleges have demanded that the university fix the problem, but despite sending emails to examsupport@pun.unipune.ac.in, no response has been received.

The situation has left students stressed, as the deadline for filling the forms is fast approaching, and the university seems unprepared to address the issue. Teachers have reassured students that the issue is being worked on, but the lack of transparency has left many in limbo.

This issue is particularly severe for students admitted under the NEP 2024 pattern, as they cannot select their appropriate subjects. Last year, only the journalism department implemented the NEP pattern, but this year it was expanded to other branches, creating confusion between the old and new syllabi.

The university's failure to check whether the correct subjects were visible on the exam application link before opening it has caused significant problems for students. With Diwali vacations approaching, the university hastily opened the link without ensuring the system was ready. Now, with the subjects mixed up across branches, students are bearing the brunt of this mismanagement, struggling to complete their exam applications in time.

The ongoing chaos has once again highlighted the university's pattern of poor administration, with students and colleges suffering as a result.