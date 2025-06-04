Nashik: Sudhakar Badgujar Expelled from Shiv Sena (UBT) Over 'Anti-Party' Activities

A major development took place in Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on Wednesday (June 4), when senior leader Sudhakar Badgujar was expelled from the party. The decision was announced during a press conference, which took an unexpected turn after a phone call from MP Sanjay Raut to senior party leader Datta Gaikwad.

The party said Badgujar was removed due to anti-party activities. His recent meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during the latter’s Nashik visit on Monday (June 2) sparked speculation about Badgujar’s loyalty.

Badgujar had earlier expressed anger over internal party changes and was upset about the treatment of his family during elections, including serious cases filed against them. He was promoted from district chief to deputy leader after some reports claimed he was planning to leave the party. But after CM Fadnavis’ visit, talks of his defection resurfaced.

Minister Girish Mahajan had recently predicted a major shake-up in the Thackeray group. Following this, party’s Nashik district chief D.G. Suryavanshi called an urgent press conference and confirmed the decision to expel Badgujar.

Who is Sudhakar Badgujar?

Sudhakar Badgujar is a senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and was the official Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate from Nashik West in the last Assembly election. He has been a corporator since 2007 and held positions like Leader of the House and Standing Committee Member. He is also known to be close to Sanjay Raut.

Badgujar has often been in the news – for the Salim Kutta controversy, an ACB probe into his company’s contracts, and MCOCA action against his son Deepak Badgujar.

The sudden action has created a buzz in Nashik politics and raised questions about more possible changes in the Thackeray group.