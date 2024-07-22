Nashik: Tomato Prices Surge to Rs 100 per Kg Amid Supply Shortage and Diminished Quality

The price of tomatoes in Nashik has soared sharply due to a significant drop in supply over the past month. In the local market committee, the price has surged to Rs 60 per kg, while retail prices have escalated to Rs 100 per kg. Additionally, the quality of the available tomatoes has also diminished, exacerbating the impact of the price increase.

This price increase is not limited to tomatoes. Other vegetables such as okra, guar, ridge gourd, and Sponge gourd have also become more expensive. Despite the overall increase in vegetable prices, there is some relief as the prices of leafy vegetables and green chillies have dropped.

The reduction in tomato supply in the district has led to the available stock being sent in large quantities to other states, including Mumbai and Pune. Consequently, local vegetable vendors are experiencing a shortage of tomatoes. High-quality tomatoes are being exported, leaving second-grade tomatoes for the local market.

In the retail market, the price of tomatoes ranges from Rs 100 to 120 per kg. Meanwhile, green chillies, which were priced at Rs 100 per kg in the market committee fifteen days ago, are now available for Rs 20 to 30 per kg. Similarly, coriander prices, which had reached Rs 160 per kg, have now decreased, with a large bunch being sold for Rs 30 in the market committee.



Current Vegetable Prices (per kg):

Okra: Rs 70

Tomatoes: Rs 60

Eggplant: Rs 40

Sponge gourd: Rs 50

-Ridge gourd: Rs 60

Green Chillies: Rs 20 to 30

Guar: Rs 60 to 70

Cabbage: Rs 15

Cauliflower: Rs 15

Coriander: Rs 30

Fenugreek: Rs 15 to 20

Shepu: Rs 20

Spinach: Rs 10

The fluctuating prices are impacting both consumers and vendors, with the high cost of essential vegetables adding to the financial strain on households. The district is hoping for a better supply situation soon to stabilize the market prices.