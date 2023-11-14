Nashik tops in distribution of Ayushman Cards in state

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, NOV 9

Under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, a campaign to issue Ayushman Cards to eligible beneficiaries in the entire district is being conducted. So far, a total of 10,63,935 cards have been issued. The number of Ayushman Cards issued under the Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana will also be included in this figure. Thus, the total count of issued cards is expected to reach up to 13 lakh. Nashik district has taken the lead in the entire state.

Nashik district is at the forefront in distributing Ayushman Cards. All credit for this initiative goes to the Health Department of the Zilla Parishad. Under the guidance of the Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad, Ashima Mittal, and the District Health Officer, along with the active participation of all ASHA workers, this campaign to issue Ayushman Cards is making significant progress in Nashik district.

Eligible beneficiaries can obtain their Ayushman Cards through the mobile app, making it more convenient for them. The initiative is being supervised by Jalaj Sharma, the District Collector of Nashik, and Ashima Mittal, the Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad, Nashik. The distribution of Ayushman Cards is being carried out at a rapid pace.

Benefits of Ayushman Card

Every family can receive healthcare services for free up to Rs 5 lakh annually. This includes 1,209 types of treatments, as well as surgical procedures. These services are available in both government and private hospitals and clinics across the country. All eligible individuals are urged to obtain their Ayushman Cards promptly to avail essential healthcare benefits, Jalaj Sharma and Ashima Mittal said.