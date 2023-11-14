Nashik tops in increasing literacy

Nashik, Nov 9

To overcome the growing illiteracy in the state, the state government has undertaken a literacy campaign. Efforts are being made to increase literacy by taking mobile schools to places where there are no schools. For this, a taluka-wise inspection is conducted and then a programme to increase the literacy is planned. This year, the state government has given an objective to the Zilla Parishads to increase the literacy rate. A target of 52,884 has been set for Nashik and till the end of October, Nashik has made 9101 persons literate. Nashik has taken the lead in this campaign.

The rate of illiteracy is higher among women in rural areas. Even though the state government is implementing various schemes, the rate of illiteracy among women in tribal areas is around 60 percent. Men are literate to some extent.

Involvement of Teachers' Unions

In the beginning, teachers unions boycotted the literacy campaign. However, after the importance of this work was explained to them, they agreed to participate in the literacy activities, and the literacy rate in Nashik is increasing rapidly.

Nashik’s Education Department is at the forefront of fulfilling the target given by the government. With massive cooperation from social organisations and individuals along with teachers, the literacy rate in Nashik will become the highest in the state within the next few months.

Bhagwan Phulari, Education Officer, Nashik Zilla Parishad.

District - Target- Literacy Number (till October 31)

Nagpur - 27222- 194

Nanded- 36518- 90

Nandurbar - 142046 - 153

Nashik - 52884 - 9101

Osmanabad - 96618 - 34