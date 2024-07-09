Nashik: Tourist Bus Accident in Saputara Ghat Leaves Two Children Dead, 58 Injured

A tragic incident unfolded on Sunday evening in the Saputara Ghat area as a tourist bus plunged into a valley, resulting in the deaths of two children and injuring 58 others. The mishap occurred when the bus driver lost control while attempting to pass a truck. Originating from Surat Chowk market, the bus had set out for Saputara early that Sunday and was on its return journey in the evening when it tumbled off the Saputara-Malegam National Highway embankment. The event caused confusion among passengers and led to a traffic backlog on the highway.

The bus, filled with tourists, collided at a curve in the ghat. While trying to overtake a truck, a tempo appeared from the opposite direction. To avoid the tempo, the bus swerved off the road and descended into the valley, resulting in the tragic loss of an 8-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl.

Following the accident, Saputara police and ambulance services swiftly responded. The injured were expeditiously transported to the hospital, where 58 passengers are presently undergoing treatment for severe injuries. A significant crowd of locals assembled at the accident site, contributing to the chaos.

This sorrowful event underscores the hazards of overtaking on narrow, winding ghat roads, emphasizing the importance of careful driving to avert such tragedies in the future.