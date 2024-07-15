Nashik: Tourists Ignoring IMD Warnings Rescued from Ajineri Fort Amid Sudden Downpour

Despite warnings from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) about heavy rain in the Ghat areas and advisories from authorities against climbing forts during such weather, a group of tourists from Nashik climbed Ajineri Fort on Sunday morning. Unfortunately, they were caught in a sudden downpour and stranded midway.

The group got stuck at the Vitalnala steps, the last phase of the trek, when the heavy rain began. Realizing the dangerous situation they were in, one of the tourists contacted the district disaster management team for help. The rescue team promptly responded and managed to save the tourists using a human chain.

In a related incident, five members of a family drowned during monsoon tourism in Lonavala, Pune. Following this tragic event, the Nashik Police have imposed restrictions on monsoon tourism sites to prevent similar incidents in the Nashik district. These restrictions cover areas such as waterfalls, Bhavali Dam, Gangapur Dam, Trimbak, and Igatpuri.

Despite these measures, reports of tourists causing disturbances have surfaced, particularly in the Bhavali Dam area. Tourists have been seen ignoring the restrictions imposed by the Superintendent of Police of Nashik district, showing a blatant disregard for the safety advisories.