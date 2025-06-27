Nashik Traffic Police Officers Fill Pothole on Mumbai-Agra Highway

In a rare and commendable act, traffic police officers were seen filling a pothole near Bali Maharaj Mandir Chowk on the busy Mumbai-Agra highway — a job usually handled by the municipal corporation. The video of this incident went viral on social media, drawing praise for the traffic police and criticism for the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC).

The incident took place on Wednesday (25th) afternoon, when officers from Panchavati Traffic Branch Unit One, while managing traffic with e-challan devices, noticed a large pothole in the middle of the road. The pothole had become slippery and dangerous due to ongoing rain, and there was a high risk of vehicles slipping and accidents occurring.

As the pothole had not been repaired by the authorities for several days, the traffic policemen — Sopan Pawar, Vishal Bhadane, and Sampat Bodke — took matters into their own hands. Putting aside their daily duties for a while, they filled the pothole using cement and gravel, making the road safer for commuters.

This act of initiative and public safety struck a chord with citizens, who quickly shared the video online. The footage received widespread appreciation for the officers and strong criticism toward the municipal corporation for failing to maintain the roads despite the start of the monsoon.

Netizens expressed anger in the comments over the NMC’s inaction, while also saluting the traffic police for their unexpected yet meaningful effort.

The pothole, located on one of the busiest highways in Nashik, had been ignored despite the risk of serious accidents. Thanks to the quick thinking and sense of responsibility shown by the traffic police, a major accident may have been avoided.