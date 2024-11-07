Nashik Traffic Route Changes for PM Modi's Meeting on November 8

To accommodate the anticipated large crowd for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting in Nashik on Friday, November 8, the city’s Traffic Branch has announced temporary changes to traffic routes. These adjustments will be in place on both Thursday, November 7, and Friday, November 8. Deputy Commissioner of the City Transport Branch, Chandrakant Khandvi, has advised motorists to follow alternative routes to reduce congestion.

PM Modi's event will take place at Tapovan Ground on Friday afternoon. In preparation, the traffic department has organized alternate routes and designated eight parking lots across the city for attendees. A rehearsal for these arrangements will be conducted on Thursday from 10 am to 4 pm. On Friday, the revised routes will be effective from 10 am until the meeting concludes.

Route Details for Different Directions:

From Mumbai: Vehicles coming from Mumbai will proceed via Mumbai Naka, Dwarka, and Takli Junction to reach Godaghat via the Tractor House and Kashi Mangal Office. Attendees can then walk to the venue.

From Pune Highway: Vehicles from Pune, Ahmednagar, Shirdi, Sangamner, and nearby areas will follow the Pune Highway through Bitco Signal, Nashik Road, and reach Jejurkar Malya. From there, attendees can walk to the meeting location.

From Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vehicles coming from Yevala, Lasalgaon, and surrounding areas will reach the venue near Janardan Swami Matha on Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Road, where citizens can proceed on foot.

From Dhule: Traffic from Dhule, Malegaon, and nearby locations will follow Ras Behari-Bali Mandir to reach Dalimb Market, after which attendees will walk to the venue.

From Nashik City: Vehicles from Katya Maruti Chowk will proceed via Takle Nagar, Krishna Nagar, and Tapovan Crossing, and park near Lakshmi Narayan Lawns at Kapila Sangam.

Parking Arrangements:

Bike Parking: Two-wheelers can be parked near Butuk Hanuman Mandir on Tapovan Road, in front of Lakshmi Narayan Mandir.

VIP Parking: MPs, MLAs, government officials, and police personnel will have designated parking near the arch by Sadhugram.

Additional Route Changes:

Mumbai-Agra Highway to Dhule/Malegaon: Small vehicles on this route will be directed via the flyover towards Dwarka, and then rerouted through Bitco Chowk, Jail Road, and Nandur Naka for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-bound traffic.

Citizens and motorists are urged to follow these instructions and plan for delays. The Nashik Traffic Branch is committed to ensuring smooth traffic flow and a safe environment for the public gathering.