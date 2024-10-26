Nashik Traffic Update: CBS-Meher Signal Route To Be Closed From October 28–29; Check Diversions

The CBS-Meher signal route will be closed to all vehicle traffic for two days, Monday (October 28) and Tuesday (October 29), due to an expected high turnout of candidates at the Collectorate Office. Numerous candidates, along with their supporters and office bearers, are anticipated to crowd the area on both days as they submit paperwork and complete formalities.

To manage the increased foot traffic and ensure safety, authorities have restricted vehicle movement on the stretch between Meher signal and CBS signal from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. Traffic diversions have been put in place to minimize inconvenience to commuters:

For vehicles traveling towards CBS from Modak Signal: Take the route via Modak Signal, Shalimar, and Sangli Bank Signal. For vehicles heading to CBS from Ashok Pillar: Use the route via Ashok Pillar, Meher Signal, and Sangli Bank Signal. For vehicles moving from Sangli Bank Signal to CBS via Meher Signal: Divert through Sangli Bank Signal and Shalimar.

Drivers are advised to follow the detour signs and plan alternate routes to avoid the restricted zone. The Nashik traffic department requests cooperation from the public to ensure smooth operations and reduce congestion during these hours.