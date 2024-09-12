Nashik Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory Ahead of Ganeshotsav Celebrations; Check Diversions

To manage the heavy traffic expected during Ganeshotsav celebrations, Nashik Traffic Police have announced changes in several traffic routes till Monday ( Sept 16). The changes will be in effect daily from 6 p.m. to midnight to avoid congestion and ensure smooth movement on the city roads. The City Traffic Branch, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Chandrakant Khandvi, has issued a notification detailing the new routes. Motorists and citizens are urged to cooperate and follow the alternative routes provided.

Key Traffic Changes During Ganeshotsav

During the Ganesh Visarjan on the fifth and seventh days of the festival, a large number of devotees are expected at various immersion sites, leading to changes in traffic routes. Notably:

- From Nimani Bus Stand to Panchawati Karnja Malegaon Stand: Traffic will be closed from 2 p.m. to midnight on the Karanja route.

- From CBS to Panchawati: All State Transport Board buses, Citilinc buses, and heavy vehicles will be prohibited from traveling on this route. An alternative route has been provided via Nashik Road, Ambad, Satpur, Katyamaruti Chowk, Santosh T Point, Kannamwarpool, and Dwarka Circle.

Alternative Routes

Motorists are advised to use the following alternative routes to avoid congestion:

- From CBS to Nimani Stand: Vehicles should take the route via Ashokstambh, Ramwadipool, Makhmalabad Naka, Pethnaka Signal, and Dindori Naka.

- From Sarada Circle to CBS: Traffic will be diverted via Gadkari Signal, Modak Signal, Meher Signal, and Ramwadi Malegaon Stand.

- Malegaon Stand Traffic: To be diverted via Makhmalabad Naka, Ramwadi, and Juna Gangapur Naka.

Closed Routes

The following routes will be closed for traffic:

- From CBS to Gaikwad Class, Kanherewadi: No access via Kitkat, Sumangal Cloth Shop, Kalidas Marg.

- Panchvati Division: Two-way traffic is closed from Sardarchowk to Shri Kalaram Mandir Road.

- Malviya Chowk to Shivaji Chowk: No entry for vehicles between these points.

No Entry Zones

Several routes will be marked as "No Entry" to ease congestion, including:

- Sarada Circle to CBS via Shalimar

- Khadkali Signal to Nehru Udyan and Badshahi Corner

- Trimbak Police Post to Badshahi Corner

Emergency Vehicle Access

Police vehicles, ambulances, fire brigade vehicles, and hearses will have access to all routes, as necessary. The traffic changes will not apply to residents in these areas.

Appeal to Citizens

The traffic department has appealed to all motorists to follow the suggested routes and cooperate with the police to ensure smooth and safe traffic management during the festival period. This step aims to avoid traffic dilemmas and allow all devotees to celebrate Ganeshotsav peacefully.

Citizens are encouraged to stay updated with local news and traffic advisories for any further changes or updates.